Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 04 July 2022 15:43 Hits: 4

It's a cool program the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion has put together, with local bands opening for big-named acts all summer. But apparently when the team for Maren Morris caught wind that there would be a local act playing on the Hazy Little Stage, they cited a "no local openers" clause.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/maren-morris-criticized-for-disallowing-local-openers/