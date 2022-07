Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 30 June 2022 17:37 Hits: 0

Jazz Night hangs with trumpeter Theo Croker in Jacksonville, Fla., where he spent his teenage years, to revisit old mentors and hear a set by his band from the Jacksonville Jazz Festival.

(Image credit: Kim Reed/Courtesy of Artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/30/1108911164/jazz-renegade-theo-croker-returns-to-his-jacksonville-roots