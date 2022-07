Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 03 July 2022 17:38 Hits: 5

There are few friendships as legendary in country music as the one Willie Nelson shared with his drummer Paul English. Much more than a drummer, Paul English was also the long-time manager and right hand man of Willie, and a close personal friend. A member of Willie’s band from his start...

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/willie-nelson-to-tell-untold-stories-in-book-on-drummer-paul-english/