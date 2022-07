Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 July 2022 15:22 Hits: 3

Ondara delivers a new sonic package that embraces both his intriguing voice and a unique accent that remains present when he sings.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist / Verve Label Group)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2022/07/01/1109341000/ondara-an-alien-in-minneapolis