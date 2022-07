Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 02 July 2022 14:39 Hits: 5

Airlines hoping to cash in on renewed demand are facing labor agitation after firing swathes of workers during the pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/european-flights-canceled-and-delayed-amid-ongoing-strikes/a-62337785?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf