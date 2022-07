Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 02 July 2022 19:16 Hits: 6

Public response to a shooting near this year's 'Moechella' demonstration is part of a long history of criminalizing Black music

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/how-a-celebration-of-go-go-music-became-a-scapegoat-for-violence-in-d-c-1372069/