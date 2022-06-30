The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers Live at 16 TONELADAS Rock Club in Valencia, Spain

Alligator Recording artists Tommy Castro and the Painkillers play their set in Valencia’s 16 TONELADAS Rock Club along with other select European dates on their 30th Anniversary Tour en route to BluesCazorla Festival July 8th.

His 2021 release A Bluesman Came To Town, will be available on vinyl this fall. Check it out!

Images: © Phil Solomonson / Philamonjaro Studio

