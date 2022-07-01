Perth’s Mama Red The Dark Blues ‘Going Down in Flames’ in fine fashion on their new single

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 01 July 2022

Super sweet harmonies and vocal melodies on this new single from eight-piece Perth group Mama Red & The Dark Blues. ‘Going Down in Flames’ rides a light and rolling groove – propulsive with a gently hypnotic quality. The vocals are the drawcard, recalling the 1970s golden age of pop-laced country, but don’t underestimate the fine …

