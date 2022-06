Articles

Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Sunny Sweeney is starting a new gig. And don't worry, it doesn't mean she's ending her old one as a badass performer of country music. Getting ready to release a new album on September 23rd called 'Married Alone,' this week Sunny Sweeney also launched a brand new radio show on Sirius XM.

