The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

The BellRays Perform at Loco Club in Valencia, Spain

Category: Art/Music Hits: 4

Riverside, California punk, rock, and soul quartet The BellRays perform a rockin’ set to a full house of fans Tuesday night at Loco Club, Valencia, Spain. This night is early in their summer European Tour and they sounded great from the onset. 

Founding members Bob Vennum and Lisa Kekaula, the dynamic lead vocal and guitar team, have led this band since 1990 churning out fourteen releases with a host of 7″ singles and EP in addition. 

They have not had a new release since pre-pandemic but do plan to release new material in 2023. 

Check them out live.

Images: © Phil Solomonson / Philamonjaro Studio

The BellRays Perform at Loco Club in Valencia, Spain
The BellRays Perform at Loco Club in Valencia, Spain
The BellRays Perform at Loco Club in Valencia, Spain
The BellRays Perform at Loco Club in Valencia, Spain
The BellRays Perform at Loco Club in Valencia, Spain
The BellRays Perform at Loco Club in Valencia, Spain
The BellRays Perform at Loco Club in Valencia, Spain
The BellRays Perform at Loco Club in Valencia, Spain
The BellRays Perform at Loco Club in Valencia, Spain
The BellRays Perform at Loco Club in Valencia, Spain

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/2022/06/the-bellrays-perform-at-loco-club-in-valencia-spain/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-bellrays-perform-at-loco-club-in-valencia-spain

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version