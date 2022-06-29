Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 18:11 Hits: 4

Riverside, California punk, rock, and soul quartet The BellRays perform a rockin’ set to a full house of fans Tuesday night at Loco Club, Valencia, Spain. This night is early in their summer European Tour and they sounded great from the onset.

Founding members Bob Vennum and Lisa Kekaula, the dynamic lead vocal and guitar team, have led this band since 1990 churning out fourteen releases with a host of 7″ singles and EP in addition.

They have not had a new release since pre-pandemic but do plan to release new material in 2023.

Check them out live.

Images: © Phil Solomonson / Philamonjaro Studio

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/2022/06/the-bellrays-perform-at-loco-club-in-valencia-spain/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-bellrays-perform-at-loco-club-in-valencia-spain