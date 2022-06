Articles

On this week's episode of The Thistle & Shamrock, Host Fiona Ritchie features some unique music set to William Butler Yeats' poetry.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/29/1108387760/the-thistle-shamrock-yeats-in-song