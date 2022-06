Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 19:15 Hits: 4

The R&B star was convicted in New York last year of sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, sex trafficking and racketeering.

(Image credit: Elizabeth Williams/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/29/1105551227/r-kelly-sentence-30-years