Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 15:22 Hits: 9

Chanel Haynes was the star of the Tina Turner musical when she was recruited to guest with the Stones. Now, she’s “speechless” over losing her job because of it

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/rolling-stones-chanel-haynes-tina-turner-1375761/