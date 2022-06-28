Listen: Valerie June Covers Frank Ocean’s ‘Godspeed’

Articles

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Valerie June has just released her latest track previewing forthcoming Under Cover. The roots music sensation is found on some unlikely covers including Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You,” Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ “Into My Arms,” Gillian Welch’s “Look At Miss Ohio,” and Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed” (out today).

Adding her own brand of country soul, as she does, June marries the modern with traditional and places her alluring vocals front and center.

The specially curated cover collection is available digitally and on CD and vinyl August 26 via Fantasy Records. The EP also includes two tracks that appeared on June’s 2021 album The Moon and Stars: Prescription For Dreamers: John Lennon’s “Imagine” and Nick Drake’s “Pink Moon.”

Valerie June Tour Dates:

7/9 – Palomino Festival – Pasadena, CA

7/10 – Henry Miller Memorial Library – Big Sur, CA

7/11 – Lagunitas Brewing Company – Petaluma, CA

7/24 – Newport Folk Festival – Newport, RI

7/29 – Kaslo Jazz Fest – Kaslo, Canada

7/31 – Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA

8/2 – Capital Ballroom – Victoria, BC

8/3 – Alma Mater – Tacoma, WA

8/4 – Hult Center for the Performing Arts – Eugene, OR

8/5-8/7 – Pickathon – Happy Valley, OR

8/18-8/21 – Green Man 2022 – Crickhowell, UK

8/23 – Blues Kitchen – Manchester, UK

8/24 – Thekla – Bristol, UK

9/2 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

9/17 – XpoNential Music Festival – Camden, NJ

