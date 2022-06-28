Stevie Van Zandt and Sixthman Unveil Outlaw Country Cruise 7 Lineup

Articles

Stevie Van Zandt’s Renegade Circus and Sixthman have announced the initial lineup for the Outlaw Country Cruise 7, sailing February 21-27, 2023 from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and Cozumel, Mexico aboard Norwegian Pearl for six nights of outlaw country on the Caribbean Sea.

Pre-sales will be available beginning Tuesday, July 5 with general on-sales following on Friday, July 8, exclusively at www.outlawcountrycruise.com.

The seventh voyage will feature The Mavericks, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Old 97’s, Kathleen Edwards, Carlene Carter, Elizabeth Cook, The Waco Brothers, and more.

The Norwegian Pearl will once again provide special performances, collaborations, tribute shows across five unique venues — with SiriusXM Sessions hosted by Outlaw Country DJs Steve Earle, Elizabeth Cook, and Mojo Nixon.

Outlaw Country Cruise 7 may just be the most exhilarating cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more. The cruise will also include unforgettable shore excursions in Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas (offering gorgeous white sand beaches, ideal for snorkeling and swimming with pigs) and the island of Cozumel, Mexico (perfect for its fantastic fishing, snorkeling, and diving opportunities and exploring historic Mayan ruins).

Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 3-5 weeks (Great Stirrup Cay) and 4-6 weeks (Cozumel) prior to sailing. Outlaw Country Cruisers will be able to book excursions upon receipt of their official booking number.

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests on over 150 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands.

These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman’s domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded their festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports. 2022 will bring sailings through the Greek Isles.

In addition to festivals at sea, in 2019 Sixthman brought their innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and will do the same in Mexico in 2022. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2022 has brought the organization’s first foray into immersive Music Camp experiences in partnership with Rock-n-Roll Fantasy Camp.



Full Lineup:

The Mavericks

Lucinda Williams

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Old 97’s

Kathleen Edwards

Carlene Carter

Elizabeth Cook

The Waco Brothers

Mike and the Moonpies

Vandoliers

The Twangbangers

Jesse Dayton

Supersuckers

Linda Gail Lewis

Jason D. Williams

Rosie Flores

The Warner E. Hodges Band

Sarah Borges

Eric “Roscoe” Ambel

The Mastersons

The Whitmore Sisters

Eddie Angel’s Guitar Party

Chris Sprague & His 18 Wheelers

Roger Alan Wade and the Honky Tonk CIA

Mojo Nixon

