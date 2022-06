Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 15:58 Hits: 3

With only her voice as an instrument, the Japanese singer conjures a world of sound and color, with operatic élan.

(Image credit: Ozge Can Cone/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2022/06/28/1108232550/hatis-noit-aura