Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022

ORVILLE PECK BRONCO COLUMBIA / SONY MUSIC From the heralded release of his debut album Pony in 2019, through a pandemic, fashion shoots and onto a major label deal with Columbia, Orville Peck’s ascent has been a meteoric one. He’s skilfully navigated the worlds of Americana, country and pop to create a unique modern day …

