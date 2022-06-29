Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 06:03 Hits: 5

Hailing from Liverpool England, the folk trio The Hermit reimagine traditional Irish tunes and Old English ballads alongside their own compositions with a thread of improvisation running through the music. Across six minutes on ‘Sarah wears her painted hair’, Charlie, Lynny and Michael take a languid and exploratory journey through hypnotic and lightly psychedelic folk. …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2022/06/29/the-hermit-weave-some-english-folk-magic-on-sarah-wears-her-painted-hair/