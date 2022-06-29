The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

THE HERMIT WEAVE SOME ENGLISH FOLK MAGIC ON ‘SARAH WEARS HER PAINTED HAIR’

Category: Art/Music Hits: 5

THE HERMIT WEAVE SOME ENGLISH FOLK MAGIC ON ‘SARAH WEARS HER PAINTED HAIR’THE HERMIT WEAVE SOME ENGLISH FOLK MAGIC ON ‘SARAH WEARS HER PAINTED HAIR’THE HERMIT WEAVE SOME ENGLISH FOLK MAGIC ON ‘SARAH WEARS HER PAINTED HAIR’THE HERMIT WEAVE SOME ENGLISH FOLK MAGIC ON ‘SARAH WEARS HER PAINTED HAIR’ Hailing from Liverpool England, the folk trio The Hermit reimagine traditional Irish tunes and Old English ballads alongside their own compositions with a thread of improvisation running through the music. Across six minutes on ‘Sarah wears her painted hair’, Charlie, Lynny and Michael take a languid and exploratory journey through hypnotic and lightly psychedelic folk. … Continue reading

Read more https://posttowire.com/2022/06/29/the-hermit-weave-some-english-folk-magic-on-sarah-wears-her-painted-hair/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version