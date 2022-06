Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 10:34 Hits: 1

The Ukrainian writer, poet and musician Serhiy Zhadan has won the 2022 Peace Prize of the German Book Trade for documenting the struggles of his compatriots caught up in a brutal war.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukrainian-serhiy-zhadan-wins-german-peace-prize/a-62274648?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf