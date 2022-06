Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 June 2022 15:13 Hits: 5

After a mural with antisemitic depictions was removed from the documenta art show, the Indonesian curators have said they regret reviving "the trauma of the past."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/documenta-curators-apologize-for-betrayal-and-shock/a-62251431?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf