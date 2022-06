Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 June 2022 18:55 Hits: 4

Decades ago, Deutsche Welle started collecting works of art. Over the past years, that collection has been expanded to include contemporary African art.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/deutsche-welle-presents-contemporary-african-art/a-62251075?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf