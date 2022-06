Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022

For going on five years now, Jaime Wyatt has been one of the most important and entertaining artists in all of independent country music. Her 2017 album 'Felony Blues' about her time in a California State Correctional Facility was one of the best releases of that year.

