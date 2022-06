Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 June 2022 01:27 Hits: 5

An oral history on the life of songwriting legend Billy Joe Shaver will be released on July 21st. Called 'Live Forever: The Songwriting Legacy of Billy Joe Shaver,' it is about Shaver’s life and songs told through his peers, friends, and disciples. Authored by Courtney S. Lennon...

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/live-forever-book-on-billy-joe-shavers-life-songs-sets-release/