Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 18:15 Hits: 5

The contemporary worship music collective performs behind the Tiny Desk, featuring a special appearance by gospel legend Kirk Franklin.

(Image credit: Bob Boilen/NPR)

