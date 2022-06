Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022

Gary Bartz shares stories from his sixty-plus-year career, covering everything from bebop to hip-hop. Hear a heartfelt conversation between the legendary saxophonist and host Christian McBride.

(Image credit: Jonathan Chimene/WBGO)

