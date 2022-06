Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 15:19 Hits: 1

The sonic baseline for Southern Circus is the stuff Coleman's father calls Hellbilly music. But 'Southern Circus' is surprisingly omnivorous and diverse from there, and favorably so, mixing in more understated songwriting material than you expect, including songs that are a bit more purposeful.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-iv-and-the-strange-bands-southern-circus/