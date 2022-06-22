25th Annual Maple Blues Award Winners Announced

Articles

The Maple Blues Awards is Canada’s national blues awards program. Its goal is to promote blues music across Canada and to recognize outstanding achievement in the field. The nominees are selected by a distinguished panel of blues DJs and journalists from across Canada. Members of the Nominating Panel are not eligible for any of the awards. The winners are selected by the votes of blues fans from across Canada.

Sue Foley, Steve Marriner, Colin James

On Monday night, June, 20th, the awards were held at Koerner Hall, Toronto. Three artists walked away with multiple Maple Blues wins. Toronto-born, Texas-based Sue Foley won in the categories of Guitarist of the Year and Entertainer of the year on the heels of her Mike Flanigin produced album, Pinky’s Blues. Colin James won in the categories of Male Vocalist and Electric Act of the Year following the release of his 17th studio album, Open Road. Steve Marriner won four awards, including Acoustic Act of the year (shared with David Gogo), Harmonica Player of the Year, Recording/Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year. This gave Marriner a total of 10 MBAs as a solo artist and 10 more as a member of Monkeyjunk.

Monday night’s gala event was hosted by Angelique Francis and included performances by Bobby Dean Blackburn, Kat Danser, Sue Foley, Angelique Francis, Crystal Shawanda and Colin Linden.

Winners of the 2022 Maple Blues Awards:

Male Vocalist of the Year: Colin James

Female Vocalist of the Year: Miss Emily

Drummer of the Year: Lindsay Beaver

Keyboard Player of the Year: David Vest

New Artist /Group of the Year: The Lowdown Dirty Mojos

Blues Booster of the Year: Claude Cloutier & Terry Parsons (tie)

Acoustic Act of the Year: Steve Marriner/David Gogo

Electric Act of the Year: Colin James

Harmonica Player of the Year: Steve Marriner

Horn Player of the Year: Allison Young

Guitarist of the Year: Sue Foley

Bassist of the Year: Keith Picot

International Artist of the Year: Bonnie Raitt

Recording/Producer of the Year: Steve Marriner – Hope Dies Last

Blues With a Feeling Award (Lifetime Achievement Award): Shakura S’Aida

Songwriter of the Year: Steve Marriner

Entertainer of the Year: Sue Foley

