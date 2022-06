Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 20:07 Hits: 5

Early warnings that documenta guest curators ruangrupa art collective of Indonesia supported anti-Jewish tendencies were ignored. Predictably, that has led to controversy, DW's Sabine Kieselbach writes.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-a-scandal-foretold-over-antisemitic-art-at-documenta/a-62224410?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf