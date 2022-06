Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 20 June 2022 09:03 Hits: 2

The decision by South Korean boy band BTS to take a break no only broke fans' hearts. It sent shockwaves through the music industry..

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/20/1106193428/bts-hiatus-announcement-shocked-fans-and-global-music-industry-alike