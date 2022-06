Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 20 June 2022 16:55 Hits: 7

The pioneering electronic musician reached a favorable agreement with his old label, which will now pay him a 50 percent royalty for streams and downloads instead of 18 percent

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/four-tet-royalty-rate-domino-records-lawsuit-1371133/