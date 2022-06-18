Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 18 June 2022 12:53 Hits: 5

Louisiana blues vixen GeminiiDragon is at it again. This time she has released a very special single, “Down Deep Water,” on Orchard Records to celebrate and pay homage to the Juneteenth holiday.

This is a very special moment in time for me and I am expressing a lot of things I think many, many people are thinking and want to say. GeminiiDragon

“Down Deep Water” is one of a string of great songs added to the catalog of the Louisiana vocalist.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/2022/06/geminiidragon-releases-down-deep-water-for-juneteenth/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=geminiidragon-releases-down-deep-water-for-juneteenth