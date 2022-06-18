The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

GeminiiDragon Releases ‘Down Deep Water’ For Juneteenth

Louisiana blues vixen GeminiiDragon is at it again. This time she has released a very special single, “Down Deep Water,” on Orchard Records to celebrate and pay homage to the Juneteenth holiday.

This is a very special moment in time for me and I am expressing a lot of things I think many, many people are thinking and want to say.

“Down Deep Water” is one of a string of great songs added to the catalog of the Louisiana vocalist.

