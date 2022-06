Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 June 2022

Georgetown University owes its survival to slavery. A new album by Carlos Simon, an assistant professor at the school, unflinchingly confronts that legacy.

(Image credit: Toko Shiik/Courtesy of the artist)

