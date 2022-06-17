The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

TRACK BY TRACK: LUCY ROLEFF LEHMANN B. SMITH GO DEEP ON THEIR NEW ALBUM DARK GREEN

Category: Art/Music Hits: 1

TRACK BY TRACK: LUCY ROLEFF LEHMANN B. SMITH GO DEEP ON THEIR NEW ALBUM DARK GREENTRACK BY TRACK: LUCY ROLEFF LEHMANN B. SMITH GO DEEP ON THEIR NEW ALBUM DARK GREENTRACK BY TRACK: LUCY ROLEFF LEHMANN B. SMITH GO DEEP ON THEIR NEW ALBUM DARK GREEN Lucy Roleff and Lehmann B. Smith spent the last two years conceptualising, writing and recording their new collaborative album Dark Green at a remote retreat on the Grand Ocean Road. For fans of Grizzly Bear, late-period Talk Talk, Nick Drake, Nadia Reid, Tiny Ruins and Kelly Dance. Both musicians have enjoyed critically acclaimed and wide … Continue reading

Read more https://posttowire.com/2022/06/17/track-by-track-lucy-roleff-lehmann-b-smith-go-deep-on-their-new-album-dark-green/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version