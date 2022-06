Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 June 2022

Ukraine's Eurovision win earned the country rights to host the 2023 event. Next year's contest will not take place on Ukrainian soil, with organizers tapping the UK, which claimed second place, as an alternative venue.

