 Lubber Run Concert Series Presents Stacy Brooks, “DC’s Queen of The Blues”

Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022

Stacy Brooks is a powerful vocalist and exciting performer who is internationally known as DC’s Queen of the Blues. A multi-award winner, she has shared the stage with blues legends such as Kenny Neal, Billy Branch, Sugar Blue, Bobby Parker, and many more.

Brooks performs nationally and overseas with her own groups, as well as a featured performer. She performs regularly in Washington D.C, Chicago, and Atlanta areas.

Brooks has a long running musical residency at the world renowned venue Madams Organ in Washington D.C. Stacy Brooks has also portrayed some of her idols, Etta James and Koko Taylor, touring in the Broadway hit musical Ghost of The Blues.

On Friday June 17, Stacy Brooks brings her own talented group of master blues musicians to the beautiful open air stage of the Lubber Run Concert Series. This will be the kick-off concert for the 2022 series.

Since the construction of the first permanent stage in 1969, generations of residents of the nationals and Northern Virginians, have enjoyed free summer cultural events at the sylvan venue Lubber Run Ampitheater, acts ranging from Arlington Children’s Theater to bands like Raul Midón, Eddie from Ohio, and superstar Ritchie Havens.

The concert series will run Friday, June 10 through August 14, 2022, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 11am.

Lubber Run Amphitheater is an outdoor, open-air space, run by Arlington County to provide family-friendly shows throughout the summer. Their summer concert series features free performances from a variety of genres including big band, blues, soul, world music, and orchestral music as well as cabaret.

Working in partnership with the Lubber Run Amphitheater Foundation which funds four family-friendly shows at the end of the season, the series brings the very best of DC metro area arts to the heart of Arlington, VA.

Please visit stacysblues.com for more information.

