Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 09:10 Hits: 0

This Juneteenth, pianist Lara Downes remembers the freedom that has been hard fought and hard won.

(Image credit: © Eli Reed/Magnum Photos)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/pictureshow/2022/06/16/1105224652/songs-to-believe-in-a-juneteenth-playlist