Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 11:13 Hits: 2

The Canadian-American author's prize-winning novel is about a boy who hears objects speaking to him. The award aims to celebrate women's creativity and get more men reading women writers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ruth-ozeki-wins-women-s-prize-for-fiction/a-62149440?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf