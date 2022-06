Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 17:19 Hits: 8

The latest single from Beabadoobee's forthcoming album has a magnetic, rough-around-the-edges sound with sweetness at its core.

(Image credit: Erika Kamano/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2022/06/15/1104908640/beabadoobee-10-36