Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 20:42 Hits: 9

"We get so stuck on categories and labels that you completely miss the point of really beautiful, authentic forms of art," Stabille told Jazz Night in America in 2015.

(Image credit: Jonathan Chimene/WBGO)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/15/1105310987/meghan-stabile-promoter-who-united-jazz-and-hip-hop-dead-at-39