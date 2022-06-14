Todd Snider Shares 2022 Dates for Upcoming American Troubadour Tour

Articles

Todd Snider has announced his “American Troubadour Tour” for September and October of this year, or – as he refers to it – the continuation of his “second tour – because I went out on the road in ’94 and never went home until the pandemic.”

The dates will begin on the East Coast, with a September 7th kick off at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount, VA, before continuing west through Denver’s Paramount Theatre, Seattle’s Neptune Theatre and San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall among many many others. Ray Wylie Hubbard will join Snider for four shows across California, Nevada and Utah in late October, with Nicki Bluhm performing alongside him in Denver, Missoula and Bozeman.

Additional special guests will include Lilly Winwood on shows from September 7th through 18th, and Ryan Montbleau from October 3rd through 19th.The tour’s first leg culminates at Eau Claire, Wisconsin’s Jamf Theatre on Halloween night, with more to-be-announced US shows taking place throughout November and December.

Snider’s “American Troubadour Tour” is set to coincide with the release of his new record Live: Return Of The Storyteller, which was captured during his first shows back from the pandemic and follows up his acclaimed 2011 concert album The Storyteller.

Snider also recently shared First Agnostic Church Of Hope And Wonder, a new studio release.

Tickets for the “American Troubadour Tour” are on sale now, with a full list of dates below. Visit toddsnider.net for full ticketing information.

Todd Snider – American Troubadour Tour Dates:

September 7 – Harvester Performance Center – Rocky Mount, VA*

September 9 – Infinity Hall Norfolk – Norfolk, CT*

September 10 – Narrows Center for the Arts – Fall River, MA*

September 11 – Infinity Hall Hartford – Hartford, CT*

September 13 – Swyer Theatre at The Egg – Albany, NY*

September 15 – StageOne – Fairfield, CT*

September 16 – The Center for Arts in Natick – Natick, MA*

September 17 – Sellersville Theater – Sellersville, PA*

September 18 – The Queen – Wilmington, DE*

September 29 – Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO+

October 1 – The Wilma – Missoula, MT+

October 2 – The ELM – Bozeman, MT+

October 3 – Egyptian Theatre – Boise, ID@

October 4 – Tower Theatre – Bend, OR@

October 6 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR@

October 7 – Soreng Theater at Hult Center – Eugene, OR@

October 8 – Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA@

October 9 – The Bing Crosby Theater – Spokane, WA@

October 12 – Arcata Theater Lounge – Arcata, CA@

October 13 – Raven Theatre – Healdsburg, CA@

October 14 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA@

October 16 – Rio Theatre – Santa Cruz, CA@

October 18 – The Fremont Theater – San Luis Obispo, CA@

October 19 – The Coach House – San Juan Capistrano, CA@

October 21 – Paradise Performing Arts Center – Paradise, CA~

October 22 – Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort – South Lake Tahoe, NV~

October 24 – The State Room – Salt Lake City, UT~

October 25 – The State Room – Salt Lake City, UT~

October 26 – Washington’s – Fort Collins, CO

October 28 – Knuckleheads – Kansas City, MO

October 29 – Scottish Rite Hall – Omaha, NE

October 30 – Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA

October 31 – Jamf Theatre – Eau Claire, WI

* with Lilly Winwood+ with Nicki Bluhm@ with Ryan Montbleau~ with Ray Wylie Hubbard

