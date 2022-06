Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 08:00 Hits: 5

On a new album, "Odesa," written in tribute to his father, the pianist, former child prodigy and composer also paints a portrait of the album's namesake, currently in the midst of a Russian invasion.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/15/1104947766/for-pianist-vadim-neselovskyi-ukraine-war-adds-urgency-to-his-most-personal-work