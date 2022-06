Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Ukrainian opera singer Sergiy Anastasyev, who had to flee the war in his home country, now lives in Bonn, Germany. He talked to DW about how singing has become therapy for him, and how he longs to return to Ukraine.

