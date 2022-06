Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 14:46 Hits: 7

Matt Daniel immediately appeals to your country bone with a great country voice. And like the Turnpike Troubadours, it's a traditional country sound with fiddle and steel, but with just a dash of rock and roll energy and swagger to give it a bit more immediacy.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-matt-daniels-all-ill-ever-need/