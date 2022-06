Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 22:48 Hits: 1

Roc-A-Fella sued Dash last year for allegedly trying to sell his share in Jay's debut album, but the label co-founder claimed he was trying to sell his stake in Roc-A-Fella

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/jay-z-dame-dash-settle-reasonable-doubt-nft-lawsuit-1367623/