Published on Sunday, 12 June 2022

Well, we certainly didn't see this coming, but it's very hard to argue with. In the midst of the Grand Ole Opry's ongoing effort to finally induct worthy artists as official members after having been passed over for many years, Charlie McCoy and Don Schlitz have both been invited.

