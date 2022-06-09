Silver Spring Blues Festival Features Daryl Davis, Rick Franklin, Patty Reese, Sol Roots and More

Articles

Published on Thursday, 09 June 2022

The 13th Silver Spring Blues Festival returns on Saturday June 18, featuring piano legend Daryl Davis, master Piedmont blues guitarist Rick Franklin, soulful guitarist/vocalist Sol Roots, powerful songwriter Patty Reese, hard charging blues of Mama Moon, talented guitarist Matt Kelley, and more.

The Silver Spring Blues Week makes its return as a primarily in-person, 10-day event from Wednesday, June 8, continuing through Saturday, June 18, concluding with a star-filled lineup for the 13th Silver Spring Blues Festival on June 18, 2022. The festival will be held in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland.

The Daryl Davis Band will headline an array of powerful regional and local blues artists at the Silver Spring Blues Festival. The lineup will include powerful songwriter Patty Reese, fiery guitarist/vocalist Sol Roots, guitar wizardry of Matt Kelley, the acoustic blues stylings of Archie Edward’s Blues Heritage Ensemble, and more.

The schedule of events for Blues Week will include acts such as Silver Spring’s own bluesman Jonny Grave, Baltimore blues legend Ursula Ricks, award winning performer Stacy Brooks known as “D.C.’s Queen of the Blues”, “Blues Through Poetry” with Brenda Bunting, and many more.

The Blues Week’s events will be occuring at a variety of locations close to the Silver Spring, MD area, including Koiner Farm, El Golfo Restaurant, J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse, and on WPFW radio.

A quick overview of some of the musical acts at the Silver Spring Blues Festival is as follows:

Daryl Davis is considered to be one of the greatest blues, boogie woogie, and rock’n’roll pianists of all time. He is also an activist, actor, and author. He has worked with acts such as Chuck Berry, Percy Sledge, The Platters, The Drifters, and many others.

Archie Edwards Blues Heritage Foundation has been keeping the best in Piedmont and East Coast acoustic folk blues alive for decades. Through weekly jams, performances, workshops, and lectures, AEBHF carries on the educational tradition of celebrated blues artist Archie Edwards.

Mama Moon and the Rump Shakers present hard charging, hip shakin’, rump shakin’ blues featuring powerhouse vocalist Mama Moon.

Sol Roots is a fierce guitarist and soulful singer who has toured the world with many musical legends. Sol Roots Trio blends deep blues with raw funk, greasy soul, and hypnotic rhythms.

Rick Franklin is an accomplished, superb picker on his National Tricone guitar with a vast, versatile repertoire. Rick Franklin is also an original founding member of The DC Blues Society.

Patty Reese brings strong songwriting, dynamic vocals and solid guitar work to her performances, and always works with a mega-talented band of music veterans.

Gayle Harrod presents a blend of deep blues, soul, rock and R&B, with full-throttle vocals and an energetic and instantly engaging stage presence.

Matt Kelley’s guitar playing draws from the past masters of the instrument and a displays a newer, lean and taught virtuosity. Matt Kelley also heads his own band Swangbang with a variety of music.

Angela Hill is a phenomenal blues, jazz, and R&B singer who directs two D.C. area church choirs.

Miles Spicer, Dave Jackson, David Oziel, and Howard Moss are all master Piedmont blues musicians, focusing on the acoustic finger picking style of blues.

The event is presented by Silver Spring Town Center, Inc.More information about Blues Week and the Blues Festival is available at www.facebook.com/SSBluesFest, www.silverspringblues.com and www.silverspringtowncenter.com.

