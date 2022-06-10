Patty Griffin Releases Rarities Collection ‘TAPE’ Today

Articles

Published on Friday, 10 June 2022

Today 2x GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Patty Griffin releases TAPE, a collection of rare demos and home recordings on her own PGM Recordings label via Thirty Tigers on CD and at all DSPs and streaming services. TAPE will be available on cassette via RecordingTheMasters in conjunction with ThinkIndie Distribution as well.

TAPE follows 2019’s critically acclaimed, GRAMMY® Award-winning PATTY GRIFFIN. “At some point in the pandemic, I was digging through my own music streaming to relearn some of my own oldies and found something that had been compiled (perhaps by a computer algorithm) that was titled as a ‘rarities’ or ‘deep cuts’ collection,” Griffin says.

Continuing, “I looked of course, and it was a pretty boring list for the most part. I later dug through some recordings I had done on cheap home recording apps, including my favorite one called TapeDeck which I’m not sure exists anymore. I really liked some of the songs. They were better than I had remembered. I dug around some more and found things from some GarageBand recordings, and then also a couple of things from an in-studio demo session in Nashville that were pretty interesting, including a duet I did with Robert Plant when we first met. It all seemed worth listening to. Back then I didn’t think so, but I do now.”

Listening to “Get Lucky” it’s clear that Griffin has performance quality in spades. “My home recordings are almost always my favorite recordings, as far as capturing a fresh, direct feeling. The shy introvert’s dilemma… I’ve always had a hard time creating that same feeling in a studio full of people whose talent is in sound quality.

“These songs have a feel you can only get when you’re by yourself at three o’clock in the morning. To listen to the bulk of these recordings, you do have to let go of the idea of good sound quality and just listen to the performance. I feel better getting some true rarities out there for people to listen to…not compiled by a computer algorithm.”

A limited number of TAPE cassettes will be on sale at Griffin’s upcoming North American tour supporting The Chicks, set to start on June 14 at Maryland Heights, MO’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Griffin will be among the special guests at Rodney Crowell’s It Starts With A Song, a four-day songwriting camp set for August 25-29 at Nashville, TN’s Scarritt Bennet Center.

For complete details and remaining ticket availability, visit www.pattygriffin.com/tour.

PATTY GRIFFIN

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2022

JUNE

14 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

15 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

18 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuarts Opera House

19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

22 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *

24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

27 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center *

29 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

30 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *

JULY

2 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *

5 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center *

6 – Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *

8 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion *

9 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

12 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

AUGUST

3-Denver – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

5 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre *

6 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre *

9 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

13 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre *

25-28 – Nashville, TN – Rodney Crowell’s It Starts With A Song

* w/The Chicks

