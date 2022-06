Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 20:14 Hits: 7

John Williams' score was, true to form, unforgettable — as Jeff Goldblum remembers in an interview with NPR.

(Image credit: Fairfax Media Archives/Fairfax Media via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/10/1104145924/the-theme-to-jurassic-park-hasnt-aged-a-day