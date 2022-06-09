G. Love Shares New Single ‘Mississippi’ ft. Speech, Alvin Youngblood Hart, and R.L. Boyce

Articles

In case you missed it, GRAMMY-nominated alternative blues/hip-hop artist G. Love has released his new single “Mississippi” from his upcoming album Philadelphia Mississippi, set to be released June 24 via Philadelphonic Records/Thirty Tigers.

The new track tastefully fuses hill country, Delta blues, a bit of hip-hop, and four voices together to reflect on Mississippi life.

Shares G. Love, “It’s the quintessential hip-hop blues track with a greasy lowdown groove laid down by Philly legend Chuck Treece, Alvin Youngblood Hart and producer Luther Dickinson, with epic vocal performances by Speech of Arrested Development, hill country blues master R.L. Boyce, Alvin and myself. Each lyricist tackles their own personal feelings and emotions on the history of Mississippi and the blues it gave birth to, with Boyce crying throughout… ‘Po Po Mississippi.'”

The spontaneous 13-track Philadelphia Mississippi was produced by North Mississippi All-Stars’ Luther Dickinson (son of Jim Dickinson who produced G. Love’s sophomore album Coast to Coast Motel). The album also features such commanding performers as Cam Kimbrough, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jontavious Willis, and Trenton Ayers, rap icons Schoolly D, Freddie Foxx, Sharde Thomas, and Southern Avenue drummer/singer Tikyra Jackson.

“I grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but I’ve spent my entire life steeped in the music of the Delta,” he explains, “so the idea that there was this whole other Philadelphia down there always fascinated me. For the last thirty years, I’ve wanted to make a pilgrimage—not just a musical one, but a spiritual one—to the heart of the blues, and that’s exactly what this album is.”

Find full list of G. Love tour dates below:

6/11 – Annapolis, MD – Bands in the Sands +

6/24 – Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Art Festival %

6/25 – Rochester, NY – Rochester Int’l Jazz Festival %

7/3 – Scranton, PA – The Peach Music Festival +

7/8 – Peoria, IL – Lakeview Park

7/9 – Jay, VT – Jeezum Crow Festival %

7/12 – Harwich, MA – Cape Cod Jazz Festival

7/15 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre #

7/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium #

7/17 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre #

7/19 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre #

7/20 – Rohnert Park, CA – SOMO Concerts #

7/22 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

7/23 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park #

7/24 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater #

7/26 – Whitefish, MT – The Remington Bar

7/28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre #

7/29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden #

7/30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre #

7/31 – Breckenridge, CO – Riverwalk Center

8/3 – Kansas City, MO – The Record Bar

8/4 – Memphis, TN – The Crosstown Theater

8/5 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy #

8/6 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater #

8/7 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! #

8/9 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

8/10 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park #

8/12 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica #

8/13 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival #

8/14 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill #

8/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE #

8/18 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann #

8/19 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

8/20 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center #

8/21 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center #

8/23 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark #

8/25 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

8/26 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavillion #

8/27 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater #

8/28 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center #

8/30 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station #

8/31 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater #

9/1 – Isle of Palms, SC – The Windjammer

9/2 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre #

9/3 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park #

9/4 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

9/8 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater #

9/9 – Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall #

9/10 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

+ G. Love & The Juice

% G. Love & Special Sauce

# G. Love solo supporting O.A.R. and Dispatch

