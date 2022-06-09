The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Robert Earl Keen’s joyous last go-round

Category: Art/Music Hits: 7

By Paul T. Mueller – Robert Earl Keen, who earlier this year announced his intention to retire from touring after more than four decades, probably could have phoned in his farewell tour. His legions of fans likely would have eaten it up in any event. Instead, the beloved Texas singer-songwriter seems to be taking his last go-round very seriously, while…

Read more

The post Robert Earl Keen’s joyous last go-round appeared first on Americana One.

Read more http://sun209.com/robert-earl-keens-joyous-farewell-tour/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version